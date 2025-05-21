Revolutionizing European Football: UEFA's Bold New Plan

In an unprecedented move, UEFA's Executive Committee has approved a groundbreaking qualifying system for the 2028 European Championship, allowing host nations England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland to participate in the preliminaries. This innovative approach ensures these nations can actively compete while accommodating their host privileges.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, with winners and the eight best runners-up automatically advancing. Meanwhile, two slots are designated for the top-ranked host nations that fail to qualify as winners. Additional berths will be allocated through playoffs at the 2026-27 Nations League, dependent on available host nation slots.

In parallel, UEFA has enhanced the club benefits program with funding boosts for future tournaments, reaffirming commitment to equitable football growth. An increase in player registration for this year's Nations League finals and additional financial allocations for the Women's Euro 2025 underscore UEFA's forward-thinking approach to European football's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)