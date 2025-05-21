Left Menu

Revolutionizing European Football: UEFA's Bold New Plan

UEFA's Executive Committee has introduced a novel qualifying strategy for the 2028 European Championship. Hosts England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland will participate in preliminaries. Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the best host nations not qualifying directly. The club benefits program receives increased funds for Euro 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilbao | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:50 IST
Revolutionizing European Football: UEFA's Bold New Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In an unprecedented move, UEFA's Executive Committee has approved a groundbreaking qualifying system for the 2028 European Championship, allowing host nations England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland to participate in the preliminaries. This innovative approach ensures these nations can actively compete while accommodating their host privileges.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, with winners and the eight best runners-up automatically advancing. Meanwhile, two slots are designated for the top-ranked host nations that fail to qualify as winners. Additional berths will be allocated through playoffs at the 2026-27 Nations League, dependent on available host nation slots.

In parallel, UEFA has enhanced the club benefits program with funding boosts for future tournaments, reaffirming commitment to equitable football growth. An increase in player registration for this year's Nations League finals and additional financial allocations for the Women's Euro 2025 underscore UEFA's forward-thinking approach to European football's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025