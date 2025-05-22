Jatinder Singh Leads Oman to Thrilling Super Over Win Against USA
Skipper Jatinder Singh's century propelled Oman to a Super Over victory against the USA in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Oman moves to third place in the standings after Singh's decisive performance in Lauderhill ensures a nail-biting win.
- Country:
- United States
Oman's cricket team, led by skipper Jatinder Singh, clinched a nail-biting Super Over victory against the United States in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, as reported by the International Cricket Council's official website.
Jatinder Singh's century helped Oman reach a total of 266 runs, a target the USA matched, leading to the decisive Super Over. Despite falling in the 41st over with 100 runs off 101 balls, Singh's contribution was pivotal.
In the Super Over, Jatinder delivered a stunning performance, hitting 12 runs from three balls, securing Oman's triumph and elevating them to third in the League 2 standings, surpassing Scotland. The USA remains second, with Oman set to face Canada next in Lauderhill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan's National Palace Museum Talks Amid Century Celebration Snub
Ajay Devgn 'Raid 2' Hits Box Office Century
Israel Challenges ICC Arrest Warrants Amid Jurisdiction Dispute
India Closes Gap with England in ICC Women's ODI Rankings
Sanctions Tighten Grip on ICC Amid Trump Administration's Pressure