Challenges Loom for Pakistan Super League Amid Political Tensions

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will proceed without the use of Hawkeye and DRS technologies, as Indian technicians who operate these systems remain absent due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

The PSL's restart was indefinitely postponed following missile attacks by India on Pakistani terror infrastructure, a response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought to relocate the league to the UAE, but the Emirates Cricket Board rejected the proposal.

This disruption has complicated the continuation of the PSL's 10th edition, as franchises now struggle with a lack of overseas players. Notably, players like Mitchell Owens and Kusal Mendis have departed to join the Indian Premier League, and Alex Hales of Islamabad United recently exited due to these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)