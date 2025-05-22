Left Menu

Challenges Loom for Pakistan Super League Amid Political Tensions

The Pakistan Super League faces hurdles as it resumes without crucial Hawkeye and DRS technologies, with technicians from India absent due to political tensions. The PCB's attempt to relocate the league to the UAE failed, impacting overseas player participation and posing a challenge for the league's continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:06 IST
Challenges Loom for Pakistan Super League Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will proceed without the use of Hawkeye and DRS technologies, as Indian technicians who operate these systems remain absent due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

The PSL's restart was indefinitely postponed following missile attacks by India on Pakistani terror infrastructure, a response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought to relocate the league to the UAE, but the Emirates Cricket Board rejected the proposal.

This disruption has complicated the continuation of the PSL's 10th edition, as franchises now struggle with a lack of overseas players. Notably, players like Mitchell Owens and Kusal Mendis have departed to join the Indian Premier League, and Alex Hales of Islamabad United recently exited due to these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025