Indian Athletes Resolve Visa Hurdles for Asian Championships

Visa challenges faced by 25 Indian athletes have been successfully resolved in time for them to participate in the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea. The event is scheduled to begin on May 27, and India plans to send a 59-member team, excluding star athlete Neeraj Chopra.

The Athletics Federation of India confirmed that last-minute efforts involving the Sports Ministry and the South Korean Embassy ensured visas were obtained for the affected athletes. The team is expected to arrive in South Korea with a target of winning 25 to 30 medals at the championship.

In previous events, India secured 27 medals, ranking third overall. The current team is optimistic about their chances in both individual and relay events, aiming to also qualify for the upcoming World Championships following recent disappointment at the World Athletics Relays.

(With inputs from agencies.)