Diksha Yadav Shines at Khelo India Beach Games 2025

On the penultimate day of the Khelo India Beach Games 2025, Maharashtra's Diksha Yadav captivated audiences by clinching her second consecutive gold medal in open sea swimming on Thursday.

In addition to her triumph in the 10 km race on Wednesday, Yadav demonstrated exceptional endurance on the 5 km track at Ghoghla Beach, finishing in 1 hour, 10 minutes, and 12 seconds, narrowly defeating teammate Purva Gawade.

Besides swimming, the Games showcased diverse sports, including pencak silat and sepak takraw, with states like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala dominating. The event's success featured intense contests and excellent performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)