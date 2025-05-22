Jannik Sinner's Comeback Highlight: French Open Draws Excitement
World number one Jannik Sinner returns to Grand Slam action in the French Open following a doping suspension. Facing a challenging draw alongside Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, Sinner potentially clashes with Djokovic in the semis. The tournament promises excitement with notable matches across both men’s and women’s draws.
World number one Jannik Sinner is marking his return to Grand Slam action at the French Open, where he faces a challenging draw after a doping suspension.
Sinner is in the top half alongside Novak Djokovic and last year's finalist Alexander Zverev, making for a competitive lineup. Sinner, who lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final, might face Djokovic in the semi-finals.
The women's draw adds to the anticipation with defending champion Iga Swiatek opening against Rebecca Sramkova, contending with potential matches against Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. Matches to watch include Naomi Osaka versus Paula Badosa and an exciting opener for Coco Gauff.
