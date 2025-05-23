Team USA Triumphs Over Finland to Secure Semi-Final Spot in IIHF Championship

In a thrilling quarter-final clash, Team USA defeated a strong Finnish team 5-2, securing their place in the semi-finals of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship.

Despite past struggles tied to key players skipping the tournament, coach Ryan Warsofsky commended his team's resilience and adaptability. "Our young players were inspired by the leadership of Conor Garland, Tage Thompson, and others, which boosted their confidence," said Warsofsky.

With the semi-finals looming, Team USA aims for their first gold medal since 1933, hoping that their national pride will propel them through. The semi-final lineup will be confirmed, with the final set for Sunday in Stockholm.

(With inputs from agencies.)