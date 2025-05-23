Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Aim to Regain Momentum After Tough Loss

Gujarat Titans confronted a setback against Lucknow Super Giants, losing by 33 runs due to giving away extra runs. Despite already qualifying for the playoffs, captain Shubman Gill highlighted the need to improve. Mitchell Marsh's century was a highlight, as GT focuses on regaining momentum before their next match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:19 IST
Gujarat Titans Aim to Regain Momentum After Tough Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans faced a significant challenge as they succumbed to a 33-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Skipper Shubman Gill pointed to the extra runs conceded as a crucial factor in their loss, vowing to regain the winning momentum.

With Lucknow Super Giants already out of the playoffs contention, they made a strong statement by setting a challenging target of 235/2, powered by Australian opener Mitchell Marsh's maiden IPL century. In response, Gujarat Titans started well but faltered during the 17th over, losing key players Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia.

Despite the setback, Gujarat remains optimistic. Their focus now shifts to their upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings, aiming to rectify their mistakes and strengthen their position in the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025