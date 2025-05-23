Gujarat Titans Aim to Regain Momentum After Tough Loss

Gujarat Titans faced a significant challenge as they succumbed to a 33-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Skipper Shubman Gill pointed to the extra runs conceded as a crucial factor in their loss, vowing to regain the winning momentum.

With Lucknow Super Giants already out of the playoffs contention, they made a strong statement by setting a challenging target of 235/2, powered by Australian opener Mitchell Marsh's maiden IPL century. In response, Gujarat Titans started well but faltered during the 17th over, losing key players Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia.

Despite the setback, Gujarat remains optimistic. Their focus now shifts to their upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings, aiming to rectify their mistakes and strengthen their position in the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)