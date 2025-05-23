Left Menu

Denmark Stuns Canada in Historic IIHF Quarter-Finals

In a historic quarter-final match, Canada was ousted from the IIHF World Championship by Denmark with a 2-1 defeat. Denmark's Nick Olesen scored the winning goal, signaling a monumental upset. Sweden progressed by defeating the Czech Republic, with the semi-final matches set to take place in Stockholm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 03:05 IST
Denmark Stuns Canada in Historic IIHF Quarter-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking turn of events, Canada was eliminated from the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, losing 2-1 to Denmark in the quarter-finals on Thursday. The match, held in Stockholm, marked one of the most significant surprises in the tournament's history as Denmark clinched the victory with a last-minute goal by Nick Olesen.

Denmark's defense held strong across the first two periods, only conceding a goal when Sidney Crosby assisted Travis Sanheim in the third. Despite this, Denmark equalized shortly after with Nikolaj Ehlers scoring just minutes before Olesen sealed their monumental win.

Meanwhile, Sweden secured a convincing 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic, with standout performances from Lukas Raymond and Leo Carlsson. As the tournament advances to the semi-finals in Stockholm, Team USA awaits their face-off against Sweden, while Denmark braces for their clash with Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025