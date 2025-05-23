Denmark Stuns Canada in Historic IIHF Quarter-Finals
In a historic quarter-final match, Canada was ousted from the IIHF World Championship by Denmark with a 2-1 defeat. Denmark's Nick Olesen scored the winning goal, signaling a monumental upset. Sweden progressed by defeating the Czech Republic, with the semi-final matches set to take place in Stockholm.
In a shocking turn of events, Canada was eliminated from the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, losing 2-1 to Denmark in the quarter-finals on Thursday. The match, held in Stockholm, marked one of the most significant surprises in the tournament's history as Denmark clinched the victory with a last-minute goal by Nick Olesen.
Denmark's defense held strong across the first two periods, only conceding a goal when Sidney Crosby assisted Travis Sanheim in the third. Despite this, Denmark equalized shortly after with Nikolaj Ehlers scoring just minutes before Olesen sealed their monumental win.
Meanwhile, Sweden secured a convincing 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic, with standout performances from Lukas Raymond and Leo Carlsson. As the tournament advances to the semi-finals in Stockholm, Team USA awaits their face-off against Sweden, while Denmark braces for their clash with Switzerland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
