India U-23 Squad Gears Up for Tajikistan Exposure Matches

India U-23 men's national team, led by Naushad Moosa, will engage in exposure matches in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. This initiative is part of AIFF's long-term strategy to prepare for the Asian Games 2026 and AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Training kicks off on June 1 in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:07 IST
India U23 head coach Naushad Moosa (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced a 29-member probable squad for the India U-23 men's national team set to compete in friendly matches against Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic next month. The exposure games, scheduled for June 18 and June 21 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, are expected to provide valuable international experience.

Appointed by the AIFF on Tuesday, head coach Naushad Moosa will helm the team beginning June 1 when they commence their training camp in Kolkata. This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' strategy to prepare the squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, incorporating international exposure as part of the player's pathway to the senior team.

The team will depart for Dushanbe on June 16, following preparation camps as part of the AIFF's comprehensive plans. These include organizing friendly matches during the FIFA International Windows to ready the squad for the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers and the 2026 Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

