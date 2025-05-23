Left Menu

Sunrisers Shine Against RCB with Commanding Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad set a formidable target of 231/6 powered by Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94. Abhishek Sharma contributed with a brisk 34. Despite wickets from RCB bowlers, their efforts weren't enough to restrict SRH. Romario Shepherd was notable with his 2/14 bowling figures for RCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased formidable batting skills as they posted a challenging total of 231 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL clash on Friday.

An unbeaten 94-run knock from Ishan Kishan, scored off 48 balls, was the highlight of the Sunrisers' innings. Kishan's aggressive stance included seven boundaries and five towering sixes.

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma provided early momentum with a quickfire 34 off 17 deliveries, despite the RCB bowlers' attempts to control the run flow. Romario Shepherd emerged as a standout for RCB, securing two wickets for just 14 runs.

