Sunrisers Shine Against RCB with Commanding Score
Sunrisers Hyderabad set a formidable target of 231/6 powered by Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94. Abhishek Sharma contributed with a brisk 34. Despite wickets from RCB bowlers, their efforts weren't enough to restrict SRH. Romario Shepherd was notable with his 2/14 bowling figures for RCB.
Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased formidable batting skills as they posted a challenging total of 231 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL clash on Friday.
An unbeaten 94-run knock from Ishan Kishan, scored off 48 balls, was the highlight of the Sunrisers' innings. Kishan's aggressive stance included seven boundaries and five towering sixes.
Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma provided early momentum with a quickfire 34 off 17 deliveries, despite the RCB bowlers' attempts to control the run flow. Romario Shepherd emerged as a standout for RCB, securing two wickets for just 14 runs.
