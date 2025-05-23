Sunrisers Shine Against RCB with Commanding Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased formidable batting skills as they posted a challenging total of 231 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL clash on Friday.

An unbeaten 94-run knock from Ishan Kishan, scored off 48 balls, was the highlight of the Sunrisers' innings. Kishan's aggressive stance included seven boundaries and five towering sixes.

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma provided early momentum with a quickfire 34 off 17 deliveries, despite the RCB bowlers' attempts to control the run flow. Romario Shepherd emerged as a standout for RCB, securing two wickets for just 14 runs.

