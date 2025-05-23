Liverpool's Voice of Anfield Bids Farewell

In a landmark announcement, George Sephton, known affectionately as 'The Voice of Anfield,' is set to retire at the end of the season. Liverpool's stadium announcer, who has been synonymous with the club for over 50 years, will step down after the forthcoming match against Crystal Palace.

Reflecting on his prolific career, Sephton expressed his gratitude for witnessing some of football's most memorable moments from the heart of Anfield. 'Anfield has been my second home for over 50 years, and I've loved every moment,' he said, commemorating his lengthy tenure.

The Vice-President of Stadium Operations, Paul Cuttill, lauded Sephton as an integral part of Anfield's history, acknowledging the profound impact of his voice in shaping the matchday experience for countless fans. The era of Sephton's iconic presence will officially conclude this weekend, marking the end of a significant chapter in Liverpool's storied saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)