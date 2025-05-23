Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Victory Against RCB in IPL Thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in a thrilling IPL match. Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94 was instrumental in setting a target of 231. Despite strong efforts by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, RCB fell short, needing a win in their final match to secure a top-two finish.

  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a commanding 42-run win in an IPL match held on Friday. The spotlight was on Ishan Kishan, who delivered an impressive unbeaten 94 off 48 balls, helping Hyderabad set a formidable target of 231 runs.

Abhishek Sharma contributed a swift 34 off 17 balls, ensuring the team's strong start. Despite RCB's Romario Shepherd taking two wickets for 14 runs, they struggled to contain Hyderabad's aggressive batting.

In response, RCB's innings was highlighted by Phil Salt's rapid 62 and Virat Kohli's 43. However, Hyderabad's bowlers, led by Pat Cummins with three wickets, restricted RCB to 189 in 19.5 overs. The loss leaves RCB needing a victory in their final match to aim for a top-two playoff position.

