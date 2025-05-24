Left Menu

Flavio Cobolli Stuns Andrey Rublev to Clinch Hamburg Open Title

Flavio Cobolli claimed the Hamburg Open title, defeating third seed Andrey Rublev. The victory, his second ATP claycourt title, elevates Cobolli to a career-high world ranking of 26. Cobolli, who outperformed Rublev in a decisive match, next faces Marin Cilic at the French Open.

In a remarkable tennis showdown, Italy's Flavio Cobolli secured the Hamburg Open title by overcoming third-seed Andrey Rublev with a 6-2, 6-4 victory in the final.

This triumph marks Cobolli's second ATP claycourt title this year and propels him to a career-best 26th in world rankings. Known for his tenacity, the 23-year-old has now joined the ranks of multiple-title winners in the 2023 ATP tour.

Cobolli's next challenge lies at the French Open, where he will compete against former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic. The Italian's recent form positions him as a formidable contender on the clay courts.

