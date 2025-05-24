FIFA Sparks Transfer Buzz with Ronaldo's Potential Club World Cup Appearance
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hinted at the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Club World Cup due to a unique transfer window. Although Ronaldo's team didn't qualify, he might join another team in the competition, potentially reuniting with Lionel Messi and boosting the event's profile.
- Country:
- Switzerland
FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could participate in the upcoming Club World Cup, thanks to an extraordinary transfer window. While Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr, did not qualify for the event, the star player might join one of the 32 teams competing in the United States next month.
Infantino, speaking with online streamer IShowSpeed, hinted at discussions with various clubs about hiring Ronaldo for the tournament. He encouraged interested parties to consider signing the 40-year-old on a short-term deal, boosting speculation that Ronaldo could make a surprise appearance. This opportunity arises from FIFA's recent confirmation that last-minute transfer signings are permissible for qualifying teams.
This potential move, if realized, would not only elevate the profile of the inaugural tournament held across 11 U.S. cities but also reunite Ronaldo with Lionel Messi for the first time since the 2022 World Cup. Notably, clubs like Al Hilal, Palmeiras, and Wydad have been linked with Ronaldo, despite Wydad's current ban on registering new signings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
David Kogan's Appointment: Balancing Football Governance and Political Ties
Mohamed Salah Makes History with Third 'Footballer of the Year' Win
Pope Leo XIV: The Sporting Pontiff and His Passion for Tennis and Soccer
English Football's Unstoppable Climb: Record Six Teams in Champions League
Carlo Ancelotti to Lead Brazil's Football Revolution