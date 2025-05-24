Team USA Ice Hockey Blitz Sweden to Reach IIHF Final After 90-Year Gold Medal Drought

Team USA delivered an impressive performance against co-hosts Sweden, securing a 6-2 victory on Saturday and advancing to the final of the IIHF World Championship. This win boosts their chances for a gold medal, a feat they haven't achieved in over 90 years.

The game kicked off with a strong start for the Americans, as defenceman Brady Skjei scored the first goal early in the first period. They continued to dominate despite the fervent support for the home team, with Cutter Gauthier adding another goal before the period ended.

Despite a brief Swedish comeback attempt, including goals from William Nylander and Elias Lindholm, Team USA's aggressive play proved too much, with Jackson Lacombe and Shane Pinto sealing the victory. The Americans now await the winner of the Switzerland-Denmark semi-final to face in Sunday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)