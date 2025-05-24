Left Menu

Shoaib Bashir's Heroic Six-Wicket Haul Leads England to Victory over Zimbabwe

Shoaib Bashir took a career-best six wickets, leading England to an innings and 45 runs victory over Zimbabwe in a test match at Trent Bridge. Despite Zimbabwe's efforts, England's bowling, particularly Bashir's, proved overwhelming. The series now shifts focus to England's upcoming ODI matches against the West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:02 IST
England triumphed over Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs in a test match at Trent Bridge, driven by Shoaib Bashir's remarkable six-wicket haul in the second innings.

The breakthrough moment for England came when Bashir dismissed Zimbabwe's Ben Curran just after lunch, triggering a collapse. Zimbabwe struggled despite brief resistance from Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza.

As Bashir's bowling dismantled Zimbabwe's lineup, the focus shifts to England's approaching One-Day International series against the West Indies, starting Thursday at Edgbaston.

