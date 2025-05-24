Shoaib Bashir's Heroic Six-Wicket Haul Leads England to Victory over Zimbabwe
Shoaib Bashir took a career-best six wickets, leading England to an innings and 45 runs victory over Zimbabwe in a test match at Trent Bridge. Despite Zimbabwe's efforts, England's bowling, particularly Bashir's, proved overwhelming. The series now shifts focus to England's upcoming ODI matches against the West Indies.
England triumphed over Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs in a test match at Trent Bridge, driven by Shoaib Bashir's remarkable six-wicket haul in the second innings.
The breakthrough moment for England came when Bashir dismissed Zimbabwe's Ben Curran just after lunch, triggering a collapse. Zimbabwe struggled despite brief resistance from Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza.
As Bashir's bowling dismantled Zimbabwe's lineup, the focus shifts to England's approaching One-Day International series against the West Indies, starting Thursday at Edgbaston.
