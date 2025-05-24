Shoaib Bashir's Heroic Six-Wicket Haul Leads England to Victory over Zimbabwe

England triumphed over Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs in a test match at Trent Bridge, driven by Shoaib Bashir's remarkable six-wicket haul in the second innings.

The breakthrough moment for England came when Bashir dismissed Zimbabwe's Ben Curran just after lunch, triggering a collapse. Zimbabwe struggled despite brief resistance from Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza.

As Bashir's bowling dismantled Zimbabwe's lineup, the focus shifts to England's approaching One-Day International series against the West Indies, starting Thursday at Edgbaston.