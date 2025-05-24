Left Menu

Alex Marquez Shatters Brother Marc's Sprint Victory Streak at British GP

Alex Marquez halted his brother Marc's record of consecutive MotoGP sprint wins by clinching the British Grand Prix sprint victory. Capitalizing on Marc's mistake, Alex's win brings him closer in the championship standings. Fabio Di Giannantonio secured third place, while Fabio Quartararo maintained pole position for the third consecutive race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:24 IST
In a thrilling race at the British Grand Prix, Alex Marquez ended his brother Marc's impressive streak of six straight MotoGP sprint victories. Taking advantage of Marc's mistake, Alex clinched the sprint win, narrowing the gap between the brothers in the world championship standings.

The race witnessed dramatic shifts, beginning with Fabio Quartararo setting a lap record for the third consecutive weekend, only to be overtaken by Marc, who boldly moved from the outside. However, an early miscalculation saw Marc lose his lead to Alex, who never looked back as he took the chequered flag.

Fabio Di Giannantonio rounded out the podium in third place, after a spirited battle with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia. Bagnaia finished sixth, impacting his championship weight against Johann Zarco, who claimed fifth place. As the championship progresses, the Marquez siblings' rivalry promises more electrifying sprints.

