Ishan Kishan's Unbeaten 94 Powers SRH to Victory

Ishan Kishan's explosive yet strategic batting led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 42-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Scoring an unbeaten 94, Kishan displayed maturity by pacing himself before dominating the RCB bowlers. His performance garnered praise from JioStar's Robin Uthappa for its power and game awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:17 IST
Ishan Kishan (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Indian Premier League match in Lucknow, Sunrisers Hyderabad's top-order batsman, Ishan Kishan, emerged as the standout performer, delivering a stellar innings of 94 not out off just 48 deliveries. His calculated approach paved the way for a convincing 42-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kishan's innings featured an impressive array of seven boundaries and five towering sixes, propelling his team to a formidable total of 231/6. Robin Uthappa, a JioStar cricket analyst, noted the maturity in Kishan's performance, which balanced aggression with strategic assessment of the playing conditions before launching into his attacking strokes.

Uthappa emphasized that this discretion allowed Kishan to unleash a powerful attack once set, making him difficult to dismiss. By anchoring the innings and showcasing exceptional game awareness, Kishan is establishing himself as a reliable match-winner in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

