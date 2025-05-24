Lando Norris Claims Monaco GP Pole with Record Lap

Lando Norris dazzled at the Monaco Grand Prix, capturing pole position with a sensational lap that set a new track record. McLaren's star driver will start from the front, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joining him on the grid's front row.

Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri secured third place. The Briton's remarkable lap of one minute 09.954 seconds cements his championship ambitions, despite a season beset with challenges.

Mercedes faced setbacks, with crashes and technical issues hindering their performance. Meanwhile, penalties shuffled the lineup, potentially reshaping the race dynamics as Norris seeks an advantage from pole position.

(With inputs from agencies.)