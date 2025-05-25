Arsenal's Stunning Upset: Blackstenius Seals Women's Champions League Victory

Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius astonished the football world with a decisive goal that led the London team to a 1-0 triumph over the reigning champions, Barcelona. This victory, celebrated by 5,000 Arsenal fans, marked their second Women's Champions League title and their first in 18 years.

Blackstenius broke the deadlock in the 75th minute by converting a precise pass from fellow substitute Beth Mead. Arsenal's defense was formidable, effectively resisting Barcelona's 20 attempts on goal, with Leah Williamson standing out with her strong defensive performance.

Despite being labeled as underdogs, Arsenal showcased exceptional resilience and tactical prowess. Coach Renee Slegers praised her team's unwavering belief and ability to withstand momentum shifts. In stark contrast, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati expressed devastation over the unexpected defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)