PSG Secures Domestic Treble with Coupe de France Victory

Paris St Germain emerged victorious in the Coupe de France final, defeating Stade de Reims 3-0 on Saturday. This win secured a domestic treble for PSG, marking the second successive season of such an achievement.

In a dominant first half, Bradley Barcola scored two goals within minutes and Achraf Hakimi added a third just before halftime. The strong performance ensured that Reims, who are battling relegation, had little opportunity to challenge PSG's lead.

Despite not adding to their tally in the second half, PSG comfortably sealed their 16th French Cup victory. Having already clinched the Ligue 1 and French Super Cup titles, PSG now turns its focus to the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Munich, aiming for their maiden triumph in the prestigious tournament.