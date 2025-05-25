Left Menu

PSG Secures Domestic Treble with Coupe de France Victory

Paris St Germain (PSG) triumphed over Stade de Reims 3-0 in the Coupe de France final, completing a domestic treble. Bradley Barcola scored twice and Achraf Hakimi added another. The victory sets PSG up for next week's Champions League final against Inter Milan, seeking their first title in Munich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 02:33 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain emerged victorious in the Coupe de France final, defeating Stade de Reims 3-0 on Saturday. This win secured a domestic treble for PSG, marking the second successive season of such an achievement.

In a dominant first half, Bradley Barcola scored two goals within minutes and Achraf Hakimi added a third just before halftime. The strong performance ensured that Reims, who are battling relegation, had little opportunity to challenge PSG's lead.

Despite not adding to their tally in the second half, PSG comfortably sealed their 16th French Cup victory. Having already clinched the Ligue 1 and French Super Cup titles, PSG now turns its focus to the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Munich, aiming for their maiden triumph in the prestigious tournament.

