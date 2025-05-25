Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Leading a New Era of Indian Test Cricket with Inspiring Blueprints

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's Test captain, inheriting a team shaped by the contrasting leadership styles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gill aims to utilize the blueprint provided by these legends to win overseas series. He emphasizes leading by example and giving his players space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:16 IST
Shubman Gill: Leading a New Era of Indian Test Cricket with Inspiring Blueprints
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill has stepped into the shoes of Test captain for India, embarking on a journey marked by the influences of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Despite their differing leadership styles, they left a unified blueprint for winning overseas, which Gill is eager to implement in upcoming series.

Gill, while expressing his admiration for the legends of Indian cricket, emphasized the similarities in Rohit and Kohli's approaches, pointing out their mutual aggressiveness on the field. As a leader, he plans to separate his captaincy responsibilities from his batting strategy to avoid extra pressure.

The new captain aims to lead with both performance and personal discipline, focusing on understanding his team members beyond cricket. Gill's objective is to inspire and maximize the potential of his players, fostering an environment where they can perform at their best in the upcoming series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025