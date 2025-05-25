The Epic Duel: Sun Yingsha Retains World Title in a Dramatic Showdown

Sun Yingsha, the world's top-ranked player, retained her world table tennis title in a thrilling encounter against compatriot Wang Manyu in Doha. Sun clinched the gold with a narrow 4-3 victory, a testament to her resilience and skill.

The 24-year-old Sun, who had previously faced Wang numerous times, began strong by capturing the first two games. However, Wang mounted a commendable comeback, leveling the match and even saving multiple championship points to keep the contest alive.

Despite Wang's courageous efforts, Sun held her nerve in the decisive seventh game, securing an 11-7 win to retain her crown. This victory marks Sun's ninth win against Wang out of their last ten meetings. Concurrently, Japan celebrated its own triumph in the men's doubles after a 64-year wait.