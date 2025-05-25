The Epic Duel: Sun Yingsha Retains World Title in a Dramatic Showdown
World number one Sun Yingsha successfully defended her world title by overcoming compatriot Wang Manyu in a dramatic 4-3 victory in Doha. Despite Wang's valiant effort to save four championship points and take the match to the wire, Sun secured her title with a decisive win in the final game.
Sun Yingsha, the world's top-ranked player, retained her world table tennis title in a thrilling encounter against compatriot Wang Manyu in Doha. Sun clinched the gold with a narrow 4-3 victory, a testament to her resilience and skill.
The 24-year-old Sun, who had previously faced Wang numerous times, began strong by capturing the first two games. However, Wang mounted a commendable comeback, leveling the match and even saving multiple championship points to keep the contest alive.
Despite Wang's courageous efforts, Sun held her nerve in the decisive seventh game, securing an 11-7 win to retain her crown. This victory marks Sun's ninth win against Wang out of their last ten meetings. Concurrently, Japan celebrated its own triumph in the men's doubles after a 64-year wait.
