Sunrisers Hyderabad Hope for Victory in IPL Showdown Against Kolkata
In their last IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by captain Pat Cummins, chose to bat after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams retained their previous line-up. SRH arrives with a winning streak, while KKR's prior game was canceled due to rain.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, under the leadership of captain Pat Cummins, won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their concluding Indian Premier League match scheduled for Sunday.
Both teams have decided to play with the same line-up as their previous encounters, looking to capitalize on their current form and strategies.
Sunrisers Hyderabad enters the match with momentum from back-to-back victories, while Kolkata Knight Riders face a challenge following their last match being abandoned due to inclement weather.
