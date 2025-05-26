Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Triumphant Season Finale

Sunrisers Hyderabad concluded their season with a decisive 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite having a strong team, their inconsistency on slower pitches hindered their playoff prospects. Conversely, KKR attributed their struggles to poor execution, ending the season eighth in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 00:00 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Triumphant Season Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a definitive season finale, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a commanding 110-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), showcasing their immense potential. However, SRH skipper Pat Cummins remarked that the team's inconsistency on slower pitches thwarted their playoff ambitions this year.

Beginning with a spectacular 286 against Rajasthan Royals, SRH concluded the season with an impressive 278 for 3, marking their third-highest total. Despite the strong start and finish, inconsistency plagued them during the middle phase, preventing a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane rued missed opportunities and poor execution, finishing eighth. He commended SRH's batting strength and acknowledged the failure of bowling plans that saw KKR fall short of their goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025