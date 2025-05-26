Sunrisers Hyderabad's Triumphant Season Finale

In a definitive season finale, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a commanding 110-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), showcasing their immense potential. However, SRH skipper Pat Cummins remarked that the team's inconsistency on slower pitches thwarted their playoff ambitions this year.

Beginning with a spectacular 286 against Rajasthan Royals, SRH concluded the season with an impressive 278 for 3, marking their third-highest total. Despite the strong start and finish, inconsistency plagued them during the middle phase, preventing a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane rued missed opportunities and poor execution, finishing eighth. He commended SRH's batting strength and acknowledged the failure of bowling plans that saw KKR fall short of their goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)