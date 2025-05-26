Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer
Mohamed Salah discussed his serious talks with the Saudi Pro League before renewing his Liverpool contract. The negotiations were lengthy, and Salah spoke of the fans' influence on his decision to stay. He appreciated former coach Klopp and current coach Slot for their unique approaches.
Mohamed Salah, the renowned forward of Liverpool, has revealed that his discussions with the Saudi Pro League officials were highly serious before he decided to renew his contract with the English football club.
During an interview aired on NBC Sports and On Sport Egyptian TV, Salah shared insights into the prolonged negotiations with Liverpool, indicating that fan pressure played a crucial role in his decision to remain with the club until 2027.
Additionally, Salah compared the coaching styles of current manager Arne Slot and former coach Jürgen Klopp, praising both for their unique contributions to his career and the club's success.
