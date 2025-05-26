Left Menu

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah discussed his serious talks with the Saudi Pro League before renewing his Liverpool contract. The negotiations were lengthy, and Salah spoke of the fans' influence on his decision to stay. He appreciated former coach Klopp and current coach Slot for their unique approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 05:34 IST
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer
Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, the renowned forward of Liverpool, has revealed that his discussions with the Saudi Pro League officials were highly serious before he decided to renew his contract with the English football club.

During an interview aired on NBC Sports and On Sport Egyptian TV, Salah shared insights into the prolonged negotiations with Liverpool, indicating that fan pressure played a crucial role in his decision to remain with the club until 2027.

Additionally, Salah compared the coaching styles of current manager Arne Slot and former coach Jürgen Klopp, praising both for their unique contributions to his career and the club's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025