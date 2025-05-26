Left Menu

India Gears Up for Crucial FIH Pro League Matches in Europe

India aims to top the FIH Hockey Pro League table as they face the Netherlands. Vice Captain Hardik Singh stresses the strategic importance of upcoming matches in Europe, with key games against England, Germany, and Spain. Rigorous training sessions in Bengaluru have heightened their preparation for the challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:37 IST
Hardik Singh. (Photo- Left). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Resuming their campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25, India is placed third on the points table as they gear up to play the Netherlands in Amstelveen on June 7. Vice Captain Hardik Singh has underscored the vital importance of finishing the tournament on top.

According to a Hockey India press release, Hardik highlighted the need to adhere to strategy to secure crucial points and wins. With a robust performance, India hopes to qualify for the World Cup via the Pro League. Major competitors include Belgium and the Netherlands, who qualify as World Cup co-hosts, alongside top-placed England, Germany, and Spain.

Germany, fifth on the table, remains a threat with six matches remaining. India's rigorous preparation in Bengaluru, focused on fitness and conditioning, aims to ensure peak performance against pivotal European opponents, including the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, and hosts Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

