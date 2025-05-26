India Gears Up for Crucial FIH Pro League Matches in Europe
India aims to top the FIH Hockey Pro League table as they face the Netherlands. Vice Captain Hardik Singh stresses the strategic importance of upcoming matches in Europe, with key games against England, Germany, and Spain. Rigorous training sessions in Bengaluru have heightened their preparation for the challenges ahead.
- Country:
- India
Resuming their campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25, India is placed third on the points table as they gear up to play the Netherlands in Amstelveen on June 7. Vice Captain Hardik Singh has underscored the vital importance of finishing the tournament on top.
According to a Hockey India press release, Hardik highlighted the need to adhere to strategy to secure crucial points and wins. With a robust performance, India hopes to qualify for the World Cup via the Pro League. Major competitors include Belgium and the Netherlands, who qualify as World Cup co-hosts, alongside top-placed England, Germany, and Spain.
Germany, fifth on the table, remains a threat with six matches remaining. India's rigorous preparation in Bengaluru, focused on fitness and conditioning, aims to ensure peak performance against pivotal European opponents, including the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, and hosts Belgium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- FIH Pro League
- Hockey
- Netherlands
- Amstelveen
- World Cup
- Hardik Singh
- Belgium
- Germany
- Fitness
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli: A Test Cricket Legend Bids Farewell, Eyes ODI World Cup Glory
Carlo Ancelotti to Lead Brazil's World Cup Quest
India to Host First-Ever Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup
Gavaskar Unveils Cricket's Future: Sharma and Kohli's ODI World Cup Prospects
Paraguay's World Cup Dreams Come Alive at FIFA Museum Exhibit