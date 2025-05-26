Tejaswini's Golden Shot: India's Triumph in ISSF Junior World Cup

In a standout performance at the ISSF Junior World Cup, India's Tejaswini clinched the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event. Her victory propelled India to the top of the standings, surpassing China in the medal tally on Monday.

The 20-year-old from Haryana earned this achievement by shooting a remarkable score of 31 in the final round. Her gold added to India's impressive collection of 11 medals in the tournament, which includes three golds, four silvers, and four bronzes.

Tejaswini's triumph was a testament to her unwavering focus and skill, as she outperformed competitors like China's Zhao Taotao and Alina Nestsiarovich from the Individual Neutral Athletes. India's performance continues to shine in international shooting competitions, affirming their growing prowess on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)