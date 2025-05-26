Epic Battles Begin: French Open Kicks Off with Star-Studded Matches
The French Open's first round features major tennis stars, including Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev. Zverev aims to overcome recent setbacks, drawing inspiration from past champions. Gauff hopes to capitalize on recent successes, while Novak Djokovic pursues a record 25th Grand Slam title, beginning against Mackenzie McDonald.
The French Open continues with thrilling first-round matchups, showcasing some of the sport's brightest stars. American Coco Gauff and Germany's Alexander Zverev will be setting the courts on fire, alongside Novak Djokovic, who embarks on his path to a record 25th Grand Slam trophy.
Despite a triumphant win at the Munich Open, world number three Alexander Zverev has wrestled with form, failing to replicate his runner-up finish from the Australian Open in major tournaments thereafter. Zverev remains hopeful, inspired by Carlos Alcaraz's turnaround success on clay last year.
On the women's side, all eyes are on Coco Gauff, aiming to capitalize on her Madrid and Rome finals. She faces Olivia Gadecki of Australia in her opener, emphasizing the importance of focusing on each match as she hopes to repeat or exceed her last year's run at Roland Garros.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Divine Serve: Pope Leo XIV’s Tennis Connection with Jannik Sinner
India to Host First-Ever Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup
Friendship and Rivalry: Sinner and Draper's Inspiring Bond in Tennis
Grand Slam Dreams and Global Games: A Sports News Roundup
Jordan Spieth Eyes Career Grand Slam at PGA Championship