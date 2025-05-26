Epic Battles Begin: French Open Kicks Off with Star-Studded Matches

The French Open continues with thrilling first-round matchups, showcasing some of the sport's brightest stars. American Coco Gauff and Germany's Alexander Zverev will be setting the courts on fire, alongside Novak Djokovic, who embarks on his path to a record 25th Grand Slam trophy.

Despite a triumphant win at the Munich Open, world number three Alexander Zverev has wrestled with form, failing to replicate his runner-up finish from the Australian Open in major tournaments thereafter. Zverev remains hopeful, inspired by Carlos Alcaraz's turnaround success on clay last year.

On the women's side, all eyes are on Coco Gauff, aiming to capitalize on her Madrid and Rome finals. She faces Olivia Gadecki of Australia in her opener, emphasizing the importance of focusing on each match as she hopes to repeat or exceed her last year's run at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)