Doping Setback: Indian Athletes Suspended Amidst Asian Championships

Sneha Kolleri and Varsha Tekam, two Indian athletes, faced provisional suspensions by the Athletics Integrity Unit. Sneha tested positive for stanozolol, a banned steroid, leading to her exclusion from the Asian Championships. Similarly, Varsha was suspended for evading a doping test. Both athletes' futures now hang in the balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:39 IST
In an unsettling development for Indian athletics, quartermiler Sneha Kolleri has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol. This comes after she was excluded from the Indian contingent for the Asian Championships currently taking place in Gumi, South Korea.

Adding to the controversy, long-distance runner Varsha Tekam has also been provisionally suspended for dodging a doping test, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit. The news adds an embarrassing turn for India, as the national team had previously kept the reasons for Kolleri's exclusion under wraps.

Both athletes face uncertain futures as they await final hearings under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules. This situation underscores the ongoing challenges in maintaining integrity in sports, especially at a high level of competition.

