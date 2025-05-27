Chaos in Liverpool: Celebration Turns to Chaos with Vehicle Incident
A driver was arrested in Liverpool after a vehicle struck a crowd during celebrations for the city's Premier League championship win. Merseyside Police are investigating the incident, which occurred amidst a large gathering where fans rejoiced as Liverpool's team paraded the trophy through the streets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tensions mounted in Liverpool as a driver was arrested Monday for allegedly driving a vehicle into a crowd of soccer fans celebrating the city's recent Premier League triumph.
Merseyside Police are currently probing the incident, having detained the suspect after multiple pedestrians were reportedly struck.
This unsettling event unfolded following a euphoric gathering in the city center, where tens of thousands had gathered despite inclement weather to honor Liverpool's victory, with players proudly showcasing their Premier League trophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
