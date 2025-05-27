Chaos on the Parade Route: Van Incident Mars Liverpool's Victory Celebrations

A British man, 53, was detained after allegedly driving his minivan into a procession of Liverpool fans celebrating a Premier League victory on Monday. The incident resulted in injuries to nearly four dozen individuals, prompting swift emergency response.

Authorities clarified that the incident was not treated as terrorism, focusing instead on the driver's direct involvement. Emergency teams, including an air ambulance, promptly arrived at the chaotic scene to assist the victims.

The incident marred festivities where Liverpudlians were jubilantly marking their soccer team's record-tying 20th title. Despite the rain, fans continued to celebrate, reflecting back on the win achieved against Tottenham the prior month.

