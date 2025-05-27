Left Menu

French Tennis Star Humbert's Lucky Encounter with PSG's Dembele

Ugo Humbert, the French tennis player, was surprised to see PSG's Ousmane Dembele at his Roland Garros match. Dembele, who admires Humbert, stayed and gifted him a jersey. Humbert believes Dembele's presence brought him luck. Meanwhile, French player Arthur Fils plans to attend PSG's Champions League final if not competing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:12 IST
French Tennis Star Humbert's Lucky Encounter with PSG's Dembele
Ugo Humbert

Ugo Humbert couldn't hide his surprise and delight when he spotted Paris St-Germain star Ousmane Dembele in the stands during his first-round victory over Christopher O'Connell at Roland Garros. The unexpected support seemed to boost Humbert's confidence as he shared with reporters how Dembele's presence brought him good fortune.

The 26-year-old tennis player expressed his admiration for Dembele, revealing that the footballer had named him as one of his favorite athletes, alongside Jannik Sinner, the world number one. Humbert described Dembele as his 'favorite football player,' known for his charming personality.

The encounter ended on a personal note with Dembele gifting Humbert a PSG jersey. The tennis star now considers it a lucky charm and plans to wear it while watching the Champions League final on TV. Meanwhile, Arthur Fils, another French hopeful, expressed his eagerness to witness PSG's quest for the Champions League title in Munich, depending on his own advancing in the tennis tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025