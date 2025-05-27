French Tennis Star Humbert's Lucky Encounter with PSG's Dembele

Ugo Humbert couldn't hide his surprise and delight when he spotted Paris St-Germain star Ousmane Dembele in the stands during his first-round victory over Christopher O'Connell at Roland Garros. The unexpected support seemed to boost Humbert's confidence as he shared with reporters how Dembele's presence brought him good fortune.

The 26-year-old tennis player expressed his admiration for Dembele, revealing that the footballer had named him as one of his favorite athletes, alongside Jannik Sinner, the world number one. Humbert described Dembele as his 'favorite football player,' known for his charming personality.

The encounter ended on a personal note with Dembele gifting Humbert a PSG jersey. The tennis star now considers it a lucky charm and plans to wear it while watching the Champions League final on TV. Meanwhile, Arthur Fils, another French hopeful, expressed his eagerness to witness PSG's quest for the Champions League title in Munich, depending on his own advancing in the tennis tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)