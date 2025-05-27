Left Menu

Russian Teams' Olympic Ban Stirring International Discussions

Russian teams remain banned from the 2024 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics due to sanctions following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The IOC maintains this stance, emphasizing that Russian athletes can only compete as neutral individuals. The suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee reflects its breach of the Olympic Charter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:15 IST
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reaffirmed the ban on Russian teams, including its national ice hockey team, from the 2024 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, maintaining sanctions imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This decision holds despite rumors of discussions between Russian hockey officials and the international ice hockey federation (IIHF) regarding potential Olympic participation.

The IOC clarified that its Executive Board recommendation, issued in March 2023, still stands. This involves allowing a small number of individual Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate under strict vetting as neutral athletes, without national flags or anthems. The International Skating Union has followed this protocol, enabling four Russian figure skaters to attempt qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The decision was further reinforced by the IOC's October 2023 suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee due to its recognition of regional Olympic councils in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, contravening the Olympic Charter's territorial integrity provisions. The Winter Olympics are set to take place in Italy from February 6-22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

