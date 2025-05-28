Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Lamine Yamal Extends Barcelona Contract

Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old Barcelona star, has extended his contract until 2031. He was instrumental in securing a domestic treble for the club, including the La Liga title. Yamal showcased his talent with 18 goals and 13 assists, following his contribution to Spain's European Championship victory.

Lamine Yamal, the teenage sensation, is set to remain with Barcelona until 2031, the club confirmed today. At just 17, Yamal has already been pivotal in achieving a domestic treble with Barcelona, including the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup titles.

Famed for his goalscoring prowess, the young star netted the decisive goal in the 2-0 win against Espanyol to secure Barcelona's 28th Spanish league title. Yamal has scored 18 goals this season and led La Liga with 13 assists.

Yamal, who first joined Barcelona's renowned La Masia academy at age 7, made his first-team debut in April 2023. His performance not only helped Barcelona in domestic success but also saw the club reach the Champions League semifinals, further establishing his reputation as a rising star in football.

