Harvinder Singh's Stellar Achievements: From Paralympics Gold to Padma Shri Honor

Harvinder Singh, India's para-archer who clinched a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his contribution to sports. This accolade places him among distinguished citizens recognized for excellence in various fields.

Expressing his gratitude, Singh stated, 'I am feeling very happy. I am the first para-archer to be conferred with the Padma Shri. I am thankful to the government of India for recognizing my contributions to sports.' His success highlights a consistent track record, with a historic win as India's inaugural gold in para-archery at the Paris Paralympics.

In the pivotal finals, Singh defeated Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in a commanding straight-set victory, securing India's first-ever gold in this category. Singh's previous bronze medal victory in recurve para-archery at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics further underscores his relentless pursuit of excellence. Acknowledging the distinction of the Padma awards, Singh remains focused on securing further achievements for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)