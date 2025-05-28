Left Menu

India's Goalkeeper Steals the Show in Junior Hockey Triumph

Captain Nidhi heroically saved four consecutive shots, guiding India to a shootout victory against Argentina after a 1-1 draw in the Four Nations junior women's hockey tournament. Kanika equalized in regulation time, with Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi scoring in the shootout. India faces Chile next.

Updated: 28-05-2025 12:12 IST
In a thrilling showdown at the Four Nations junior women's hockey tournament, India's goalkeeper and captain Nidhi became the star of the day, ensuring her team's victory against Argentina. Her remarkable four consecutive saves in the penalty shootout led India to a 2-0 win, following a 1-1 tie in regular time.

Argentina took an early lead in the first quarter, thanks to Milagros Del Valle's 10th-minute goal. However, India fought back fiercely in the third quarter, leveling the score through a well-timed strike from Kanika.

As the match ended in a draw, Nidhi's exceptional performance in the shootout, complemented by goals from Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi, secured India's victory. The team now prepares to face Chile in their next contest.

