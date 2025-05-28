Left Menu

Geoffrey Boycott Cast Doubt on England's Rising Cricket Stars

Geoffrey Boycott questions the real progress of England's Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, despite their recent hundreds against Zimbabwe. Boycott argues that their true test will be the upcoming series against India, dismissing Zimbabwe’s bowling as substandard and likening the match to a 'mismatch'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:11 IST
Geoffrey Boycott Cast Doubt on England's Rising Cricket Stars
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Geoffrey Boycott remains skeptical about the recent performances of England's emerging cricket talents Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, despite their century-scoring feats against Zimbabwe. Boycott contends that their real challenges will arise in next month's series against India.

Crawley and Pope have faced scrutiny over their form, with Boycott highlighting Crawley's struggles in New Zealand and Pope's inconsistent 2024 performance, despite his standout 196 against India in Hyderabad. The former English opener labels Zimbabwe's bowling as 'average,' calling for a more realistic assessment in the upcoming series.

Despite labeling Zimbabwe as being out of their depth, Boycott acknowledges that the performances have boosted the confidence of England's top-order. However, he cautions that the real test lies ahead against stronger opposition, with a particular emphasis on the forthcoming Ashes series in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025