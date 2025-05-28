Geoffrey Boycott Cast Doubt on England's Rising Cricket Stars

Geoffrey Boycott remains skeptical about the recent performances of England's emerging cricket talents Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, despite their century-scoring feats against Zimbabwe. Boycott contends that their real challenges will arise in next month's series against India.

Crawley and Pope have faced scrutiny over their form, with Boycott highlighting Crawley's struggles in New Zealand and Pope's inconsistent 2024 performance, despite his standout 196 against India in Hyderabad. The former English opener labels Zimbabwe's bowling as 'average,' calling for a more realistic assessment in the upcoming series.

Despite labeling Zimbabwe as being out of their depth, Boycott acknowledges that the performances have boosted the confidence of England's top-order. However, he cautions that the real test lies ahead against stronger opposition, with a particular emphasis on the forthcoming Ashes series in Australia.

