Left Menu

Jamie Smith: England's New Hope in ODI Cricket

England captain Harry Brook confirmed that Jamie Smith will open the batting in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Smith, known for his strength and technique, is expected to make a mark as an opener following England's recent struggles in the Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:39 IST
Jamie Smith: England's New Hope in ODI Cricket
Jamie Smith
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jamie Smith is set to open the batting for England in Thursday's ODI against the West Indies at Edgbaston, according to captain Harry Brook. This lineup decision marks the first of Brook's tenure as captain, succeeding Jos Buttler.

Smith, previously batting third in the underwhelming Champions Trophy campaign, will partner with Ben Duckett as opener. With his Test cricket experience, Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum believe Smith has the potential to excel in white-ball cricket as an opener despite his modest past performances.

As England shakes off recent disappointments, the team aims to inject new energy and competitiveness into their play. Ranked eighth, England faces West Indies, ranked ninth, in a crucial series for World Cup qualification. Following Edgbaston, games will follow in Cardiff and at the Oval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025