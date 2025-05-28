Jamie Smith: England's New Hope in ODI Cricket

Jamie Smith is set to open the batting for England in Thursday's ODI against the West Indies at Edgbaston, according to captain Harry Brook. This lineup decision marks the first of Brook's tenure as captain, succeeding Jos Buttler.

Smith, previously batting third in the underwhelming Champions Trophy campaign, will partner with Ben Duckett as opener. With his Test cricket experience, Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum believe Smith has the potential to excel in white-ball cricket as an opener despite his modest past performances.

As England shakes off recent disappointments, the team aims to inject new energy and competitiveness into their play. Ranked eighth, England faces West Indies, ranked ninth, in a crucial series for World Cup qualification. Following Edgbaston, games will follow in Cardiff and at the Oval.

(With inputs from agencies.)