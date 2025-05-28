Isaac Del Toro Triumphs in Thrilling Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Sprint
Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinched a spectacular victory in Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. His well-timed sprint extended his lead in the overall standings. The challenging route tested riders with two difficult climbs, but Del Toro's determination secured his first stage win in the race.
Isaac Del Toro, riding for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, delivered a stunning performance to win Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. With a perfectly executed sprint finish, the Mexican cyclist claimed his first stage victory in the renowned race, solidifying his lead in the overall standings.
The 155-kilometer course from San Michele all'Adige to Bormio featured challenging climbs on the Passo del Tonale and Passo del Mortirolo, with a cumulative elevation of 3,800 meters. Despite the difficult terrain, Del Toro showcased his endurance and broke away from competitors Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz just over two kilometers from the finish line.
As Del Toro crossed the finish line, followed four seconds later by Bardet and then Carapaz, his triumph was a testament to his perseverance, especially after enduring a challenging Stage 16. With this win, Del Toro became the second Mexican to win a stage at the Giro, and he is now eyeing his first Grand Tour victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
