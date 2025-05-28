Left Menu

California Sports Policy Shift Amid Transgender Athlete Debate

California high school sports officials change entry rules for female athletes in track and field after pressure from President Trump. Iga Swiatek advances in French Open, defeating Emma Raducanu. Carlos Alcaraz overcomes a tough match to progress. Other sports updates include Ryder Cup dates and NBA finals highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:29 IST
California's governing sports body has adjusted its entry requirements, allowing more female athletes to compete in track and field finals following President Trump's intervention regarding a transgender athlete. The decision came after Trump threatened to withhold federal funds if changes were not made.

In tennis, defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek defeated Emma Raducanu with an impressive 6-1 6-2 win, maintaining her unbeaten streak at Paris to 23 matches. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz overcame a challenging game, advancing in the French Open against Hungarian contender Fabian Marozsan.

The sporting world also noted new dates for the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland, and an NBA highlight with Tyrese Haliburton's exceptional performance bringing the Indiana Pacers closer to an NBA Finals berth. Other updates featured in MLB and LPGA tournaments.

