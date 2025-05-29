Left Menu

Guillermo Almada Departs CF Pachuca Ahead of Club World Cup

CF Pachuca has parted ways with manager Guillermo Almada just weeks before their Club World Cup campaign. Almada, who led the team to the CONCACAF Champions Cup title, bid farewell without a specified reason for his departure. Pachuca's World Cup spot remains secure despite recent FIFA issues.

29-05-2025
CF Pachuca announced on Wednesday the departure of manager Guillermo Almada, just weeks ahead of their Club World Cup debut. Almada, who took the helm three-and-a-half years ago, steered the team to a CONCACAF Champions Cup triumph last year, securing their participation in the prestigious Club World Cup.

Last December, under Almada's guidance, Pachuca reached the FIFA Intercontinental Cup but fell to Real Madrid. Almada expressed his bittersweet farewell to the players, staff, and directors, though the club did not disclose specific reasons for his exit in their official statement.

In a separate development, FIFA disqualified Liga MX clubs Pachuca and Club Leon from fulfilling multi-club ownership criteria, leading to Leon's removal from the World Cup. However, Pachuca's position in the 32-team tournament, scheduled to commence in the U.S. on June 14, remains unaffected.

