India Hosts Crucial Cricket Series Ahead of Women's World Cup

India is gearing up to host a series of high-profile cricket events as part of the preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Among these, the Indian Women's cricket team will face their Australian counterparts in a three-match ODI series this September. This series is vested with significant importance, serving as a critical preparation ground for the World Cup later this year.

Alongside the women's series, the Australian and South African men's 'A' teams will also be touring India. The Australian 'A' team will kick off their series with two four-day matches in Lucknow, followed by three one-day games in Kanpur. As they wrap up, the South African 'A' team will seamlessly take over with their tour, featuring both multi-day and limited-overs matches concentrated in Bengaluru.

These upcoming fixtures reflect India's commitment to providing its players with robust international experience, ensuring readiness for global tournaments. The men's tours, typically precursors to more senior contests, promise to showcase burgeoning talent, enhancing the competitive edge of the international cricket scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)