Shreyas Iyer Aims to Break PBKS' IPL Title Curse Against RCB

As the 2025 IPL Qualifier 1 looms, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has set his sights on ending the team's title drought by leading them to victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The pressure is high as the Punjab Kings, having topped the league stage, are determined to claim the elusive trophy.

Speaking to Star Sports, Iyer shared his dedication to the cause: 'Ever since I was selected, my unwavering aim has been to secure a historic win for Punjab. Our fans deserve a victory to celebrate in true Punjabi style.' Both Punjab and Bengaluru secured nine victories in the league, with PBKS edging out on top thanks to their superior performance.

In their closing league games, PBKS achieved a convincing win over Mumbai Indians with Josh Inglis shining bright. Meanwhile, RCB set a record against Lucknow Super Giants with a successful chase led by Jitesh Sharma. The squads for the crucial match include renowned players, setting up for an intense showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)