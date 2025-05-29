Left Menu

Drop Shot Drama: Zverev Battles Past De Jong at French Open

Alexander Zverev overcame a challenging match against Jesper de Jong, advancing to the French Open third round. Despite initial setbacks and De Jong's clever drop shots, Zverev adapted his game, securing a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 victory. He now awaits the winner of a match between Matteo Arnaldi and Flavio Cobolli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:36 IST
Drop Shot Drama: Zverev Battles Past De Jong at French Open
Alexander Zverev

In an intense battle on the clay courts of the French Open, Alexander Zverev demonstrated resilience and adaptability, advancing to the third round after a challenging match against Jesper de Jong. Despite losing the first set 3-6, Zverev managed to dominate the following sets 6-1 6-2 6-3.

The match saw De Jong adopt a strategic approach, incorporating numerous drop shots to disrupt Zverev's rhythm. The German tennis star, initially off balance, found his stride midway and methodically dismantled De Jong's game plan, taking control from the third set onwards.

With De Jong's energy waning and error count rising, Zverev capitalized to secure victory. Zverev will face either Matteo Arnaldi or Flavio Cobolli in the next round, as he continues his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

