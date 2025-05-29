Left Menu

Jyothi Yarraji Surges to Gold Amid Challenges at Asian Athletics Championships

Jyothi Yarraji successfully defended her 100m hurdles title at the Asian Athletics Championships, setting a new championship record despite challenging conditions. The 25-year-old focused on her timing rather than medals, helping her calmly achieve victory. Delayed schedules and past injuries added pressure, but Yarraji's mental visualization techniques bolstered her performance.

Updated: 29-05-2025 22:20 IST
Amid weather delays and personal challenges, Jyothi Yarraji clinched her second successive gold in the 100m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships. A remarkable timing of 12.96 seconds secured her victory, setting a new championship benchmark.

The Andhra Pradesh native attributed her success to focusing on timing, a strategy that kept her calm under pressure. By doing so, Yarraji joined an elite group of athletes, including Japan's Emi Akimoto and China's Zhang Yu, who have defended the women's 100m hurdles title.

Despite a hamstring injury earlier this year and race rescheduling due to rain, Yarraji rose above the challenges. Her mental visualization techniques served her well, enabling her to maintain her performance levels despite physical constraints and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

