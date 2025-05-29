Jyothi Yarraji Surges to Gold Amid Challenges at Asian Athletics Championships

Amid weather delays and personal challenges, Jyothi Yarraji clinched her second successive gold in the 100m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships. A remarkable timing of 12.96 seconds secured her victory, setting a new championship benchmark.

The Andhra Pradesh native attributed her success to focusing on timing, a strategy that kept her calm under pressure. By doing so, Yarraji joined an elite group of athletes, including Japan's Emi Akimoto and China's Zhang Yu, who have defended the women's 100m hurdles title.

Despite a hamstring injury earlier this year and race rescheduling due to rain, Yarraji rose above the challenges. Her mental visualization techniques served her well, enabling her to maintain her performance levels despite physical constraints and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)