Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs on Day 5 of French Open

Day 5 of the French Open featured an array of action-packed matches and surprising outcomes. Notable performances include Paula Badosa's comeback, Madison Keys' dominant win, Coco Gauff's advancement, Jannik Sinner's victorious farewell to Richard Gasquet, and shocking comeback victories from qualifiers. The event continued to captivate fans across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:20 IST
The fifth day at the French Open delivered a series of electrifying matches that saw unexpected results and impressive performances. Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa showcased resilience, overcoming a set deficit to defeat Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Madison Keys, reigning Australian Open champion, efficiently defeated British player Katie Boulter as she advanced to the next round.

American talent Coco Gauff successfully advanced by overcoming Czech player Tereza Valentova, setting up her next match against Marie Bouzkova. Meanwhile, in the men's category, Andrey Rublev secured a win over Adam Walton to move forward. The day also saw the retirement match of veteran Richard Gasquet, who lost to top seed Jannik Sinner.

In unexpected turns, Portuguese player Henrique Rocha achieved a stunning comeback against 19th seed Jakob Mensik, and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik defeated Alex de Minaur. Jessica Pegula also emerged victorious, and rising star Mirra Andreeva continued her journey by defeating Ashlyn Krueger.

