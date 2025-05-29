Indian Golfers Rise to Second in Asia-Pacific Junior Championship

Delhi native Ranveer Mitroo impressed with a second consecutive card of two-under 69, propelling India to a tied second position in the boys' team competition alongside compatriot Krish Chawla. The event, part of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship at the Hong Kong Golf Club, sees the Indian duo trailing leaders Parin Sarasmut and Warut Boonrod of Thailand by six strokes, having posted a team total of one-under 283.

In the individual rankings, Ranveer maintained his fourth spot, while Krish improved from his overnight tied 16th position to finish 15th after carding a two-over 73, bringing his total to three-over 145. Thailand's Parin Sarasmut and Vietnam's Tuan Anh Nguyen share the lead with eight-under 134. Ranveer's round featured six birdies, a double bogey, and two bogeys, highlighting both his skill and shortcomings on the course.

On the girls' side, Saanvi Somu climbed to a joint ninth with a three-under 69, despite teammate Kashika Mishra struggling with a 10-over 82 due to illness. The pair rank seventh overall with 11-over 299. In the mixed team category, Krish and Saanvi stand tied at 10th after posting five-over 289. The Indian Golf Union fielded a four-member team for this prestigious tournament organized by the APGC.

(With inputs from agencies.)