Left Menu

Indian Golfers Rise to Second in Asia-Pacific Junior Championship

Delhi's Ranveer Mitroo shot a second consecutive 69, securing tied second place for India in the APGC Junior Championship boys' team event, alongside Krish Chawla. The duo trails Thailand's leaders by six strokes. Ranveer holds fourth in individual standings, reflecting on his performance and aiming for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:10 IST
Indian Golfers Rise to Second in Asia-Pacific Junior Championship
Ranveer Mitroo in action during Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship (Image: APGC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi native Ranveer Mitroo impressed with a second consecutive card of two-under 69, propelling India to a tied second position in the boys' team competition alongside compatriot Krish Chawla. The event, part of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship at the Hong Kong Golf Club, sees the Indian duo trailing leaders Parin Sarasmut and Warut Boonrod of Thailand by six strokes, having posted a team total of one-under 283.

In the individual rankings, Ranveer maintained his fourth spot, while Krish improved from his overnight tied 16th position to finish 15th after carding a two-over 73, bringing his total to three-over 145. Thailand's Parin Sarasmut and Vietnam's Tuan Anh Nguyen share the lead with eight-under 134. Ranveer's round featured six birdies, a double bogey, and two bogeys, highlighting both his skill and shortcomings on the course.

On the girls' side, Saanvi Somu climbed to a joint ninth with a three-under 69, despite teammate Kashika Mishra struggling with a 10-over 82 due to illness. The pair rank seventh overall with 11-over 299. In the mixed team category, Krish and Saanvi stand tied at 10th after posting five-over 289. The Indian Golf Union fielded a four-member team for this prestigious tournament organized by the APGC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025