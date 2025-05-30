Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Car Plows Into Liverpool FC Celebration, Driver Charged

Paul Doyle, 53, charged with intentionally causing harm and dangerous driving after his vehicle injured nearly 80 people during Liverpool FC's celebration of their Premier League championship. Investigation is ongoing, with the city in shock over the incident. Several victims, including children, remain hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:46 IST
Paul Doyle, 53, has been charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm after his vehicle plowed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans, injuring nearly 80, as they celebrated the team's Premier League win.

Doyle faces multiple charges, including dangerous driving, possibly leading to life imprisonment if convicted. The victims' ages range from 9 to 78, and seven remain hospitalized in stable condition. Prosecutors are focused on ensuring justice for all victims.

The incident, occurring amid a jubilant city celebration, has deeply affected the community. Despite theories on Doyle's motivations, police have ruled out terrorism, and the investigation continues as detectives sift through significant evidence.

